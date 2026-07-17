Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,425 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $12,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in Corning by 340.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares in the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Corning by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $2,345,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Corning Price Performance

GLW opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Key Stories Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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