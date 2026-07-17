Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $12.85 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE - Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,702 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 44.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 754 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 507.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 766 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded FirstEnergy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstEnergy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.620-2.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. NYSE: FE is a U.S.-based electric utility holding company headquartered in Akron, Ohio. The company's primary business is the delivery of electricity through its regulated transmission and distribution utilities, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of the Midwest and Mid‑Atlantic. FirstEnergy's service territory includes states such as Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and West Virginia, and it operates primarily within the PJM regional transmission organization.

FirstEnergy's core activities center on owning and operating electric distribution networks and transmission systems, maintaining and upgrading grid infrastructure, managing storm response and restoration, and offering customer programs that include energy efficiency and reliability services.

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