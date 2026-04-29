Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $13.57 Million Stake in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,190 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock worth $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 426.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,699,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,692,000 after buying an additional 1,377,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6,414.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,297,000 after buying an additional 946,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,065,000 after buying an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 1,615.1% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 908,110 shares of the company's stock worth $93,853,000 after acquiring an additional 855,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Gordon Haskett raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.54.

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Dollar General Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $115.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.25 and a 12 month high of $158.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $10.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Dollar General's payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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