Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $13.92 Million Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,313 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cencora were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,617,117 shares of the company's stock worth $7,976,681,000 after purchasing an additional 221,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,305,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,142,935,000 after buying an additional 115,191 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,700,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,262,956,000 after buying an additional 4,123,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459,476 shares of the company's stock worth $1,843,268,000 after buying an additional 169,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cencora by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,982,557 shares of the company's stock worth $1,682,859,000 after buying an additional 304,760 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $307.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.82 and a 1-year high of $377.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $279.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.75.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 135.20%. The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.42 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cencora news, Director Lauren M. Tyler bought 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,932.57. The trade was a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cencora from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Profile

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

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