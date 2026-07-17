Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $15.86 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $544.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.36 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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