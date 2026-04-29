Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $20.84 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,828 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $20,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $150.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.16. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $160.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 9,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,705 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Article Title

Reports that Qualcomm is working with OpenAI (and MediaTek) to build AI‑native smartphone processors have re‑rated growth expectations for QCOM and sparked strong buying interest as investors price in a durable edge‑AI opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Article Title

Market commentary highlighting Qualcomm’s potential to become the platform leader in on‑device AI — plus management’s large $20B buyback and dividend support — is reinforcing a bullish narrative that the company can regain a higher growth multiple. Positive Sentiment: News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Article Title

News flow and premarket commentary (CNBC/FastCompany coverage) of the OpenAI tie‑up triggered a large intraday volume surge and rapid price appreciation, reflecting headline‑driven momentum that can continue into earnings. Neutral Sentiment: QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Article Title

QCOM reports Q1/Q2 results on April 29; analysts and investors are focused on revenue guidance and the company’s commentary on handset demand and AI roadmap — the earnings print is the proximate catalyst for direction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Article Title

Sector commentary from Bernstein and others warns that AI demand is uneven across chip segments; broader semiconductor narrative (both upside from AI and crowding/valuation risk) is influencing QCOM’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Article Title

Operational headwinds: reporting warns of memory‑supply dynamics and a memory shortage that could press Q2 revenue and margins — a clear near‑term risk that could disappoint guidance and press the stock lower if reiterated in the print. Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate trims: Erste Group slightly lowered FY2026 and FY2027 EPS forecasts for Qualcomm, signaling some analyst caution on near‑term earnings power (modest downward revisions, but still close to consensus). Article Title

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Featured Stories

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