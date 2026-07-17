Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $21.11 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,481 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 14,002 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 554,154 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $45,280,000 after acquiring an additional 82,851 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $17,336,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

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Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $73.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $150.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 1st. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors upgraded Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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