Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $26.94 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips $COP

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,086 shares of the energy producer's stock after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $26,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,360,060 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,527,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,595,177 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $336,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,156 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,450,162 shares of the energy producer's stock valued at $3,880,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,645 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $135,265,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $128,470,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on COP. Roth Capital raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $85.57 and a twelve month high of $135.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.10%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.05%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

Further Reading

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