Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $39.78 Million Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,183 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,811 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 242.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LRCX. HSBC boosted their price target on Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, June 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Key Stories Impacting Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $335.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.50 and a 200-day moving average of $267.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.80. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 104,621 shares of company stock valued at $33,804,737 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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