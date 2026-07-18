Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,777 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cintas were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cintas by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 212,192 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,924 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,710,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Cintas Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $204.45 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $175.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.86. Cintas Corporation has a 52-week low of $161.16 and a 52-week high of $226.75. The firm has a market cap of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Cintas had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 17.75%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cintas has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.360-5.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the sale, the director owned 22,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Cintas

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cintas from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $228.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $231.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cintas

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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