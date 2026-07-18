Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $9.55 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 486 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.00, for a total transaction of $816,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,384,000. This trade represents a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.61, for a total value of $40,548.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,552,999.89. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Monolithic Power Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Monolithic Power Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a $2,000 price target , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects.

KeyCorp reiterated an rating on Monolithic Power Systems and set a , signaling confidence in the semiconductor company’s long-term growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including FY2026 EPS of $21.05 versus the current consensus of $20.23, and FY2027 EPS of $29.54 , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance.

The firm’s new forecasts call for strong earnings growth, including versus the current consensus of $20.23, and , suggesting analysts see room for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from $4.92 in Q2 2026 to $8.61 in Q4 2027 , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion.

KeyCorp also raised quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, with EPS projected to climb from to , reinforcing expectations for sustained profit expansion. Positive Sentiment: Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Will Monolithic (MPWR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Separately, coverage commentary noted Monolithic Power Systems has a history of beating earnings estimates, which could keep investor sentiment constructive ahead of the next report. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains broadly supportive, with the stock carrying an average rating of Moderate Buy from analysts.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $1,312.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 94.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $702.32 and a twelve month high of $1,714.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,486.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,286.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is presently 57.68%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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