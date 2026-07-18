Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $200.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.94 and a fifty-two week high of $304.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The business's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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