Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 37,414 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $84,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.6% during the first quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 27,402 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $147.56 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $145.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.49. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

More ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Will ExxonMobil's Expanding LNG Portfolio Drive Long-Term Growth?

ExxonMobil’s expanding LNG portfolio, including the Golden Pass project and other developments, could lift export capacity and future cash flows, strengthening the company’s long-term growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Analysts Set ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM Target Price at $164.45 Target Price at $164.45

Analysts remain upbeat on ExxonMobil, with one report citing an average price target of $164.45, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for ExxonMobil to $10.80 from $10.49, reinforcing expectations that earnings will stay strong over the next few years.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here