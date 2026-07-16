Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,119 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,635,779 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $34,284,672,000 after buying an additional 1,325,748 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,925,342 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,147,010,000 after buying an additional 825,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,142 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $8,151,344,000 after acquiring an additional 343,153 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,063,532 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,527,461,000 after acquiring an additional 851,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,471,132 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,323,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,114 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.29. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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