Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 10,401 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 102.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price target on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Argus upgraded TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $167.55.

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Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4%

TJX stock opened at $157.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average of $153.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.84 and a fifty-two week high of $165.82.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.TJX Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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