Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 18,252 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,014 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Expedia Group from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $288.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $268.77 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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