Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 2,814 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,901 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $812,570,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 32,607.0% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 489,105 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,363,845 shares of the company's stock worth $423,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Marriott International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,274,475,000 after acquiring an additional 272,250 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Marriott International by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 741,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 253,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $385.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marriott International

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.20. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.76 and a 52-week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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