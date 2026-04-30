Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 4,834 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total transaction of $755,340.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 2,242 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total transaction of $695,199.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,543,404.16. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 38,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,370,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $301.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.92. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.96 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.13 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $472.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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