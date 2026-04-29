Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 6,545 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,627 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $20,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.9%

LOW opened at $240.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.97. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $247.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.00.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $316.00 to $315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe's Companies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $285.00 to $284.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

Read Our Latest Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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