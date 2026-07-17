Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 7,899 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,350 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,150 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total value of $22,538,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Seagate Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $900.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $898.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $745.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $886.91 and a 200 day moving average of $588.06. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $138.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 1,005.65%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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