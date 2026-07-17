Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 9,923 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Prologis were worth $16,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $149.96 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.41 and a 12-month high of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $152.81.

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Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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