Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Qnity Electronics, Inc. $Q

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Qnity Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:Q - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the premier technology solutions leader's stock after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Qnity Electronics were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qnity Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qnity Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Qnity Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000.

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Qnity Electronics Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Q stock opened at $136.48 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Qnity Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $177.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.90.

Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The premier technology solutions leader reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Qnity Electronics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qnity Electronics, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Qnity Electronics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Qnity Electronics's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Q. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Qnity Electronics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of Qnity Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qnity Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qnity Electronics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qnity Electronics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qnity Electronics currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $151.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

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