Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,970 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $33,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock worth $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,230,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,262,967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,751,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,631,408 shares of the company's stock worth $2,507,278,000 after buying an additional 383,786 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $180.98 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $193.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.05. The company has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.Philip Morris International's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is currently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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