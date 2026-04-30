Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,762 shares of the online travel company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $7,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $365.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $281.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $282.74.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $250.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $233.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.47. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.69 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

More Expedia Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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