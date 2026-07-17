Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,795,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,643,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,516,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,281,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $5,133,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,624 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,847,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $3,014,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,409 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,730,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,772,638,000 after purchasing an additional 827,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $1,335,918,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Arete Research upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

Insider Activity

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $192.85 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an Overweight rating with a $260 price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power.

KeyCorp raised several of its earnings estimates for T-Mobile US, including FY2026 and FY2027, and kept an rating with a price target, signaling confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution.

Earlier Wall Street commentary continues to frame T-Mobile as a relatively attractive value stock, which may be helping offset some near-term caution. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Analysts Estimate T-Mobile (TMUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Analysts and media reports note that T-Mobile is approaching its upcoming earnings release, with attention on subscriber trends, margins, and guidance rather than any single major new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank trimmed its price target to $243 from $263 but maintained a Sector Outperform rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift.

Scotiabank trimmed its price target to from but maintained a rating, suggesting only a modest reassessment rather than a bearish shift. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results.

Some coverage flags the possibility of an earnings decline in the upcoming report, which could make investors more cautious ahead of results. Negative Sentiment: Analyst concerns around competitive pressure, including potential risks from Starlink and spectrum valuation debate, have led to a modest cut in fair value estimates and may be weighing on sentiment. T Mobile (TMUS) Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Cut As Starlink Risks Shape Analyst Views

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

Further Reading

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