Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,855 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,217 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 151 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.77, for a total transaction of $60,667.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,312,599.18. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ELV stock opened at $372.68 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $436.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $399.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $7.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.21 by $1.24. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $49.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. The business's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 27.05 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $364.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $457.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $488.00 target price on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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