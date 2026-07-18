Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 19,843 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,980 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,843 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Mondelez International by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71,667 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.20 and a 12 month high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $66.44.

View Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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