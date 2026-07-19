Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 4,515 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,515 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $1,340,550.00. Following the sale, the director owned 888,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,101,252.03. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $33,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 616,185 shares of company stock worth $137,831,055. 10.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. New Street Research reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $277.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.83 and a 12-month high of $291.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $236.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,111.37, a P/E/G ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Cloudflare

Here are the key news stories impacting Cloudflare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Morgan Stanley price target increase on Cloudflare

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Cloudflare from $305 to $322 and reiterated an rating, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s upside. This kind of analyst upgrade can help support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare launched Precursor , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Cloudflare launches Precursor

Cloudflare launched , a new bot-management product designed to detect sophisticated automated attacks in real time. The launch reinforces the company’s cybersecurity and privacy narrative, which is a key driver of investor optimism. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Cloudflare momentum stock article

Recent commentary continues to highlight Cloudflare as a beneficiary of rising demand for cybersecurity and AI infrastructure, and the stock has also been mentioned favorably in momentum-stock and “best cybersecurity stocks” roundups. Neutral Sentiment: Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Cloudflare valuation article

Other recent articles emphasize Cloudflare’s strong three-year run and rising fair-value estimates, but also note that the shares already trade at a rich valuation. That may limit near-term upside if growth does not keep accelerating. Neutral Sentiment: The stock also got a “gains as market dips” mention, reflecting relative strength versus the broader market rather than a company-specific catalyst. Cloudflare gains as market dips article

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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