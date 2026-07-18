Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,425 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $365.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $331.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $319.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $289.86 and a one year high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sherwin-Williams, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sherwin-Williams wasn't on the list.

While Sherwin-Williams currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here