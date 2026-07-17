Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 6,247 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,259,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,451,971,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,790,310 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,161,498,000 after purchasing an additional 600,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,333,099 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,354,796,000 after purchasing an additional 263,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,398,991,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Trading Up 2.9%

NYSE:SPGI opened at $457.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $381.61 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business's 50-day moving average price is $420.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $535.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $565.00 to $555.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $532.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on S&P Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $431.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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