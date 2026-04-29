Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 7,413 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,461 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $17,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boeing

Boeing Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BA stock opened at $230.70 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $217.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.77 and a 1 year high of $254.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,230 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $224.20 per share, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $993,206. This trade represents a 101.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,814,300. This trade represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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