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Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
HCA Healthcare logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its HCA Healthcare stake by 16.8% in the first quarter, selling 5,099 shares and leaving it with 25,204 shares valued at about $11.9 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive: HCA has an average “Moderate Buy” rating, though several firms trimmed price targets and Weiss Ratings downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • HCA shares fell 3.7% to $371.60, while the company recently reported Q1 EPS of $7.15, narrowly missing estimates despite revenue coming in slightly above expectations.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of HCA Healthcare.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,099 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $588.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $436.00 to $428.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial set a $413.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $528.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $486.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of HCA stock opened at $371.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $392.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.05. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.00 and a 52 week high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 29.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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