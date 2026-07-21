Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Position in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,068 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 25,031 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,002,718.76. Following the sale, the director directly owned 857,761 shares in the company, valued at $102,897,009.56. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. The trade was a 70.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on SUI. Colliers Securities raised Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $133.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Odean Cap Resea upgraded shares of Sun Communities to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.05.

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Sun Communities Trading Down 1.0%

SUI stock opened at $120.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.52. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.53 and a fifty-two week high of $137.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $500.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $472.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sun Communities's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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