Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,622 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,507 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 74,641 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. NFSG Corp lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 369 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 96,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Argus cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.91.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COF

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here