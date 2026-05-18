WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 415.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,357 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,055 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AT&T by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,810,872 shares of the technology company's stock worth $361,779,000 after acquiring an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,411,031 shares of the technology company's stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in AT&T by 140.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,888,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $81,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,073 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in AT&T by 749.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 338,942 shares of the technology company's stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 155,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Price Performance

T stock opened at $24.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.23.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $31.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. AT&T's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. AT&T's payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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