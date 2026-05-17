WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,753 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Nucor were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Nucor by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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Nucor Stock Down 2.6%

NUE stock opened at $226.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. The business's fifty day moving average price is $190.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.91. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $106.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Nucor's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, February 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 6,472 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $1,465,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,390.50. This trade represents a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 4,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,028,566.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,127.24. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,672,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Nucor from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nucor from $213.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nucor from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

Key Headlines Impacting Nucor

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Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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