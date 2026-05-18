WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Manuka Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manuka Financial LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $724.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.93 and a 52-week high of $818.67. The company has a market cap of $817.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $479.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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