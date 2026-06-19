WealthPoint Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

WealthPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 126,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $43,775,000 after buying an additional 73,783 shares during the period. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. TMB Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000. Finally, ATX Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $515.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $373.57 per share, with a total value of $373,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,369,743.62. This represents a 2.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 59,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,301,057 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.35 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.17 and a 52 week high of $495.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $410.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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