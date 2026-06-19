WealthPoint Financial LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

WealthPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,643 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of WealthPoint Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $23,798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after buying an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $210.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $209.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $142.03 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.83, for a total transaction of $109,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,399,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,861,658.93. The trade was a 7.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,016,125 shares of company stock valued at $224,582,565 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $305.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

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About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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