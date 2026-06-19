WealthPoint Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

WealthPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,455 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.6% in the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $1,240,000. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 95.0% in the third quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,233,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

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Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title

ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title

The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

ExxonMobil Price Performance

ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $150.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.26.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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