Wealthquest Corp Acquires Shares of 2,302 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 2,795 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 715 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Phillip Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $426.01 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.21 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a P/E ratio of 390.83, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

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Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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