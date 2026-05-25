Wealthquest Corp Takes Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,836 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $305.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day moving average of $215.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.49 and a 12 month high of $309.98. The firm has a market cap of $381.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $4,635,893.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. The trade was a 21.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 120,066 shares of company stock worth $27,953,242 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $293.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels.

Analysts continue to sound optimistic, with Sanford C. Bernstein raising its price target on Lam Research to $340 from $325 and reiterating an outperform rating, implying further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run.

The company is benefiting from strong AI-related chip demand, which is driving customers to buy more wafer fabrication equipment and supporting the stock’s strong year-to-date run. Positive Sentiment: Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Article: Lam Research focused on adding AI to chipmaking tools as it eyes US expansion, CEO says

Lam Research said it is adding AI and sensing capabilities to its chipmaking tools and expanding U.S. operations in Arizona and California, a sign it is positioning itself for longer-term growth in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a new research lab in Salzburg focused on panel-level chip packaging, aiming to improve chip density and reduce packaging costs as AI demand rises.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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