Wealthstar Advisors LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,317 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 30.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 316.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,115 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 44,936 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 623,322 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $22,383,000 after buying an additional 29,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Lincoln National by 39.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Lincoln National from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lincoln National

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In related news, EVP Craigt T. Beazer sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,579,561.70. The trade was a 22.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company's stock.

Lincoln National Trading Down 0.1%

Lincoln National stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.01. Lincoln National Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Lincoln National's payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

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