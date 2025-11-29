WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Free Trial
WealthTrust Axiom LLC Trims Stake in General Motors Company

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
General Motors logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its stake in General Motors by 46.1% in Q2, selling 4,050 shares and leaving 4,742 shares valued at about $233,000.
  • General Motors reported an earnings and revenue beat (EPS $2.80 vs. $2.32; revenue $48.59B vs. $44.6B) and set FY2025 guidance of $9.75–$10.50 EPS, versus a sell‑side consensus near $11.44.
  • CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares for roughly $45.19M, and insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares worth $79.25M in the last 90 days, leaving insiders with about 0.54% ownership.
  • Five stocks we like better than General Motors.

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 4,050 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC's holdings in General Motors were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company's stock.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $73.64 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus set a $78.00 price objective on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $408,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $527,380.35. This trade represents a 43.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Motors (NYSE:GM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

