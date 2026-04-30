WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,309 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 318,846 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.15% of WEC Energy Group worth $50,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,334,401,000 after buying an additional 819,627 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% in the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 618,550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 324.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $80,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,028,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.61 and a 1 year high of $119.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $115.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.94.

View Our Latest Report on WEC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $325,132.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,707 shares of the company's stock, valued at $543,658.50. This trade represents a 37.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider WEC Energy Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WEC Energy Group wasn't on the list.

While WEC Energy Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here