WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,401 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,762 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total value of $517,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded WEC Energy Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

More WEC Energy Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting WEC Energy Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group NYSE: WEC and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential.

KeyCorp maintained an Overweight rating on and kept its price target at $117, indicating analysts still see upside potential. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations.

KeyCorp raised its longer-term earnings estimates slightly, including FY2028 EPS to $6.47 and FY2029 EPS to $6.97, which may support valuation expectations. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. BMO Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for WEC Energy Group (WEC)

BMO Capital reiterated a Hold rating on WEC Energy Group, suggesting a mixed near-term outlook and limiting the stock’s upside enthusiasm. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst.

KeyCorp’s near-term EPS estimates for Q2, Q3, and Q4 2026 were provided without a major surprise, so they are more of a confirmation of current expectations than a fresh catalyst. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target from $126 to $117, reflecting a less aggressive view of the stock’s near-term appreciation.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:WEC opened at $115.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.95 and a 1 year high of $119.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

Further Reading

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