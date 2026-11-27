Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,562 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 4,546,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of WEC Energy Group worth $57,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $436,133,000 after acquiring an additional 111,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,100,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,644,319 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $192,007,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $144,582,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,224.5% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,307,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $131,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded WEC Energy Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a "hold" rating and a $106.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens set a $109.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.88.

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WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $119.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $112.10. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.80 and a 52-week high of $120.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,225 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $262,327.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $342,499.50. The trade was a 43.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Margaret C. Kelsey sold 18,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $2,157,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,331.86. This represents a 60.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,523,664. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a regulated energy holding company based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Through its utility subsidiaries, it generates, transmits and distributes electricity and provides natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company serves customers across Wisconsin and parts of Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Its businesses include electric utilities as well as natural gas utilities and related storage and delivery operations. WEC Energy Group took its current name in 2015, when Wisconsin Energy Corporation combined with Integrys Energy Group.

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