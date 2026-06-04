Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Sells 6,100 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.6% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after buying an additional 8,521,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after buying an additional 2,609,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,526,363.40. The trade was a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 906,961 shares of company stock valued at $162,936,268 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $214.75 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citic Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $305.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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