Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,292,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.08% of Bread Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Bread Financial by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bread Financial by 127.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 8,300.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 840 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BFH shares. Zacks Research lowered Bread Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.00 price target on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bread Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.43 per share, for a total transaction of $60,328.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $950,730. This trade represents a 6.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph J. Andretta sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $1,336,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 582,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,877,673.10. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Bread Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Bread Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. BFH Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Solid Credit Sales, Revenues Rise Y/Y

BFH reported Q2 earnings of $3.55 per share, topping estimates, while revenue rose to $993 million and also beat expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Bread Financial (BFH) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management said the quarter benefited from solid credit sales, loan growth, and better credit quality, which points to healthier operating trends. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Royal Bank of Canada price target note

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its “sector perform” rating and raised its price target to $115, suggesting additional upside from recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Bread Financial also declared quarterly dividends on its preferred and common stock, reinforcing capital return to shareholders but not necessarily changing the near-term earnings outlook.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $104.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.20. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $109.91.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.81. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Bread Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial, formerly known as Alliance Data Systems, is a Columbus, Ohio–based financial services company that specializes in providing private label credit programs, co-brand credit cards and digital payment solutions for retail partners. The company designs, issues and services proprietary credit products, enabling merchants to offer branded financing options that drive customer loyalty and increase basket sizes at the point of sale. Through its Bread technology platform, Bread Financial delivers installment-based payment options that integrate directly into e-commerce and in-store checkout experiences.

In addition to its core credit offerings, Bread Financial provides analytics, marketing and loyalty services to help merchants better understand consumer behavior and optimize promotional strategies.

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