Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Position in Netskope Inc. $NTSK

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,054,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,957,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.26% of Netskope as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTSK. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter worth $312,104,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the fourth quarter worth $60,882,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netskope by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,857 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in Netskope in the fourth quarter valued at $27,683,000. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Netskope in the third quarter valued at $29,840,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTSK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Netskope from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Netskope in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their target price on shares of Netskope from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTSK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netskope news, Director Arif Janmohamed sold 1,313,827 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $12,074,070.13. Following the sale, the director owned 336,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,089,429.87. This trade represents a 79.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J.G. Griffith acquired 610,291 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $7,213,639.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 610,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,213,639.62. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,833,380 shares of company stock valued at $21,960,909 and sold 3,529,696 shares valued at $33,002,807. 25.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NTSK stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Netskope Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter. The business's revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q2 2027 guidance at -0.070--0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.180--0.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netskope Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netskope

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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